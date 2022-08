Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor between Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch could determine the future of the GOP in the state and whether the party can defeat Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat.

