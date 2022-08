Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 09:11 Hits: 7

The FBI searched ex-President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Fighting near a Ukrainian nuclear power complex alarms both sides. Albuquerque's Muslim community is on alert after the murders of four men.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116455488/morning-news-brief