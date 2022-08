Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 11:31 Hits: 7

During the marathon debate for the Inflation Reduction Act, a photo emerged of a seemingly dejected Sanders sitting on the Capitol steps — resembling the 1970s iconic "Bill" from Schoolhouse Rock!

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116455600/senator-bernie-sanders-has-been-memed-again