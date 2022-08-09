Scene At Wisconsin State Fair

Articles

Tuesday, 09 August 2022

I just love the Wisconsin State Fair! Every year, my birthday falls during fair week. When I was growing up, my parents used to tell me that this was because I was such a special little boy, the whole state would throw a birthday party just more me. I believed them. I still do.

But what's not to love? All the animals, the corn on the cob, the food on a stick and the cream puffs. Oh, the cream puffs!

But the fair has been a good place for seeing some breathtaking sights too. Those sights are breathtaking for the sheer stupidity and raw derangement of them and are usually at a right wing booth in the expo center, like the Republicans or the Libertarians. But this year, this dubious honor goes to the Wisconsin chapter of Right to Life, as seen in this photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Representative Christine Sinicki:

Apparently, their idea of Right to Life his two white guys standing around a display of Black fetus dolls. It says a lot of things to me, but that they're anti-choice is most definitely not one of them.

