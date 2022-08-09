GOP Senator Wants To Stop Dems From Allowing Abortions At 52 Weeks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:25 Hits: 6

Ladies, I don't know about you, but I'd probably want it to be over if I were pregnant for an entire year. Fifty-two weeks is a looong time compared to 40 weeks. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) sent a fundraising email claiming that if Republicans don't take back the Senate, Democrats will allow abortions up to 52 weeks.

"If we don't take back the Senate, Dems will pack the courts, give DC statehood, grant abortions up to 52 weeks, and Republicans will never win again," he wrote to supporters Monday, HuffPost's Amanda Terkel reports.

"A full-term pregnancy is approximately 40 weeks," Dr. Meera Shah, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, told Terkel. "It is not logical or medically accurate to say that people can be pregnant at 52 weeks ― let alone be seeking an abortion. It is comments like this one that underscore exactly why medical decisions should not be made by politicians."

That shouldn't even have to be explained, and since Republican men keep coming up with some of the dumbest sh*t to say to take abortion rights away from women, they need to sit down. Because this is not acceptable:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/gop-senator-wants-stop-dems-allowing