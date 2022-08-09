Peter Strzok: DoJ Likely Timed Search To 90-Day Election Window

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:26 Hits: 7

First of all, I want to point out that the normally stone-faced Peter Strzok looks like he's just beaming this morning. And who could blame him? He's the career FBI agent who was fired for private texts criticizing Trump, and was targeted again and again at the Mango's rallies as proof of a plot against him.

So enjoy this day, Peter! If anyone earned it, you did.

"Peter, we know some things about this, right? We know there was some coordination ahead of time between the Secret Service and the FBI because there is a small Secret Service presence there. Just walk us through how this would play out in Mar-A-Lago."

"It's really hard to understate the complexity and planning that goes into a search like this. Let's step back to yesterday. CNN reported late last night, that in early June of this year, about two months ago, a team of investigators led by the head of DoJ's counterintelligence and expert control section went down Mar-A-Lago and met with Trump's attorneys. There's some indication that Trump himself stepped in. During that meeting they walked into the area. They went down to the basement, apparently, where documents are stored.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/peter-strzok-doj-probably-timed-search-90