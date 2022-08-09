Eric Trump Is Very Upset That Benghazi Was 'Never Investigated'

Articles

Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Talk about whataboutism; Eric Trump literally said, "How about the Benghazi scandals?" in a poor defense of his father while on Fox News after the FBI executed a warrant on Mar-a-Lago. The Benghazi attack was investigated for over two years, though. Hillary Clinton testified under oath for over 11 hours without breaking a sweat.

The investigations into Benghazi lasted longer than Congressional probes into 9/11, Watergate, the JFK assassination, and Pearl Harbor. While defenders of the twice impeached one-term President claim that the search was politically motivated, the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in January 2021.

The Benghazi hearings were politically motivated.

"Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?" Rep. Kevin McCarthy asked on Fox News at the time. "But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today?"

The Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi investigations concluded in 2016, costing taxpayers a whopping $7 million.

But her emails:

