Alex Jones Warns: 'Obama And His People' Could Stage Terror Attack

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones warned right-wing podcast host Steve Bannon that "Obama and his people" could stage a terrorist attack before the midterm elections.

Jones made the prediction during a Monday appearance on Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast.

"Are you concerned about the Nov. 8 elections?" Bannon wondered. "Are you seeing things out there that are concerning you as to whether we'll have a free and fair election?"

Jones replied: "I'm worried that the Biden controllers, the third administration of Obama -- I'm worried that Obama and his people may provocateur some type of big terror attack. They might launch a cyber attack and blame it on the Russians. They might start a major war."

"I mean, they're going to have an October surprise or a group of October surprises," he added. "You can bet your bottom dollar on it."

Alex Jones warned Steve Bannon to expect a terrorist attack from "Obama and his people" before the midterms. pic.twitter.com/YeLLRiz4BG — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) August 8, 2022

