Mar A Lago NOT A 'Raid,' But Trumpworld Has Seen Plenty Of Them

Seriously, MAGA morons, what happened to Mango Mussolini while he wasn't even there was NOT a raid.
We don't know yet what crimes the FBI had sufficient evidence of to convince a federal judge there was probable cause to search Trump's residence, but the execution of a search warrant isn't a raid. It's a judicially overseen process. Still unknown: the subject of the search.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015