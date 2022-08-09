Maddow On All The Winning For Democrats In Congress

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 16:35 Hits: 8

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow took time out from covering the breaking news (that the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home) to explain the great economic strides the Democrats have accomplished by passing a flood of great legislation in the last few weeks.

Maddow said it was just a year ago that the Democratic-led Congress passed the important Biden infrastructure bill.

"What they just passed is the biggest climate legislation ever," Maddow said.

"After 30 years of trying, the Democrats passed a bill to let Medicare negotiate lower drug prices," she said. "They've also got spending caps so nobody on Medicare will pay more than $2,000 a year on prescription drugs and also caps insulin prices for people on Medicare, too," Maddow stated.

"This huge bill, called "the Inflation Reduction Act," it's the latest in a string of wins for Senator Schumer and the Democrats and the Biden administration on top of the really good jobs news in recent days."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/rachel-maddow-Dems-Winning