US Court Of Appeals: Trump Tax Returns Must Be Turned Over To Congress

Moments ago the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Trump must turn over his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee by a vote of 3 to 0.

Since Trump ran for office in 2015, he's been refusing to release his tax returns. At first, he claimed he was not doing so because he was being audited.

However, NPR reported, "An NPR fact check from February found that there was no law that prohibited the release of tax returns that were under audit."

Trump lied.

And then Trump just flat out refused to turn them over, period.

The court ruled today that the "House committee had the right under the law to obtain Trump’s tax records from the U.S. Treasury Department."

Back in 2015, Sen. Romney told Fox News "Trump Should Be Disqualified If He Doesn't Release Tax Returns."

In 2019, the courts ruled Trump must turn his tax returns over.

