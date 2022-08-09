The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NY Post Smears Judge Who Signed Trump Search Warrant

Yesterday Murdoch-led companies immediately pounced on the news that the FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar a Lago residence by attacking the DOJ and the FBI on the Fox News airwaves immediately

Then this morning, they used the New York Post to smear the judge who signed off on the warrant.

NY Post headline screamed: Judge who approved FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago once linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The headline makes it sounds as if Judge Bruce Reinhart was part of Epstein's entourage of sickos preying on underage women, but that's not the case at all.

Instead, they are smearing him for representing "employees of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who had received immunity in the long-running sex-trafficking investigation of the financier."

If any link to Epstein or representation of former employees was relevant to Murdoch's cast of propagandists, then why did Fox News continually host Alan Dershowitz to defend Trump against his impeachment trials?

Dershowitz nastily and vociferously represented Epstein and was a frequent guest at his residence.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/nyy-post-smears-judge-who-signed-trump

