CPAC Featured Charlie Kirk's Worst Homophobic Rant Yet

Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk delivered one of his patented homophobic rants against the gay community making believe that somehow the LGBTQIA community is forcing Americans to live in their lifestyle and destroying our society

This clip from his Flash Point Live speech makes the case that somehow empowering gays is the beginning of the crumbling of US civilization

"We were told many years we have a pride month in June, whatever the hell that is...," Kirk said.

"We see flags everywhere."

Does he see dead people? Windmills?

"Are we a conquered country at this point? Where you see the gay flag more than you see the United States of America flag."

Jingoism at its finest.

"Live and let live," he said. "In reality it's live and let them rule, not live and let live," he said pointedly

"You have to tolerate the homosexual agenda," he said.

"A lot of people say, whatever...But then the say after 'you've tolerated you must then participate'. And then you must celebrate. Wait a second that went a long way from tolerance to all of a sudden participation in celebration."

What is the homosexual agenda exactly?

Being treated equally.

Not being ostracized.

Not being beaten and murdered for living your own lifestyle?

Being considered a productive member of society?

That's a bridge too far for f*ckers like Kirk and his ilk.

Kirk's words are meant to enrage, not educate or enlighten.

