Karma Comes For Russian Woman Mocking Ukrainian Refugees: 'F*ck Your Ukraine!'

The woman was later seen on Telescope and Telegram railing against the Ukrainians for "ruining" her vacation. It'd be an awful shame if she gets deported from Germany and has to make her way back to Mother Russia.

A young woman from Russia has gone viral on social media with several scandalous videos mocking Ukrainian citizens.

The woman promotes herself on Telegram or TikTok under the pseudonym "The First Man from Germany" and most of the posts are aimed at mocking Ukraine or the citizens of this country.

The Russian woman is also active with Russian propaganda speeches on the Telescope social network.

In a video posted on August 8, the young woman verbally assaults two young Ukrainian refugees in Salzburg, most likely in the Austrian capital.

"The Russian woman tells them, 'To hell with your Ukraine !', 'Let's hold a referendum in Kherson!' and other nonsense", show the administrators of the Twitter channel Visegrád 24.