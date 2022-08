Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 20:59 Hits: 7

President Biden toured flood damage in eastern Kentucky with the governor. The president promised increased federal aid and assistance to help the recovery. At least 37 people died in the flooding.

https://www.npr.org/2022/08/08/1116390118/biden-was-in-eastern-kentucky-touring-damage-after-floods-killed-at-least-37