Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 23:42 Hits: 6

Former President Trump said FBI agents executed an "unannounced raid" at his home in South Florida Monday. His son said it was related to documents taken from the White House when Trump left office.

(Image credit: Terry Renna/AP)

