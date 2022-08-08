Pillow Salesman Says He's Being Silenced While Being Interviewed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 11:26 Hits: 5

CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell was interviewed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas on Saturday, and he lashed out at a long list of news sources, including Business Insider, the Daily Beast, and 'horrible' Yahoo News, saying that they have been silencing his crazy a**.

Via Mediate:

The devoted 2020 election-denier said the two conservative networks, Fox and Newsmax, won't talk about "therapeutics" and, later in the interview, that they won't talk about "machines." Lindell said in his CPAC speech this week that "over 54 countries have now been taken by the machines." In the RSBN interview, Lindell's problems with Fox News and Newsmax broadened in scope as he spoke to include all sorts of media.

"They don't want the Foxes and the Newsmaxes of the world anymore because they don't talk about the therapeutics," the pillow salesman said. "They don't, they don't talk about mandates, against mandates. They don't talk about machines."

"All the bad media has went completely Fox on me," he continued. "When they don't attack me, then you know I'm really over target, right?"

"Now they don't call," he said of various networks. "I got Jim Acos–I'm texting these rotten journalists."

"Where has he been? I haven't seen him," RSBN host Liz Willis asked about Acosta.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/pillow-salesman-says-hes-being-silence