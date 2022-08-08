Michigan AG Calls For Special Prosecutor In GOP Election Tampering

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 11:57 Hits: 3

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel has petitioned for a special prosecutor to investigate her Trump-endorsed opponent because of evidence tying him to a scheme to seize and tamper with voting machines. Via Reuters:

The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general led a team that gained unauthorized access to voting equipment while hunting for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims, according to a Reuters analysis of court filings and public records.

The analysis shows that people working with Matthew DePerno - the Trump-endorsed nominee for the state’s top law-enforcement post - examined a vote tabulator from Richfield Township, a conservative stronghold of 3,600 people in northern Michigan’s Roscommon County.

The Richfield security breach is one of four similar incidents being investigated by Michigan's current attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel. Under state law, it is a felony to seek or provide unauthorized access to voting equipment.