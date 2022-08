Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 12:30 Hits: 8

Yes, the Trump administration has led us in many strange directions. Remember when Trump said it was "fake news" that Maggie Haberman said he ripped up documents and flushed them in the toilet? Well, now Axios has pictures!

????FIRST on @axios: Trump’s telltale toilet … ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ obtained these photos ahead of the Oct. 4 publication of her book “Confidence Man”

Source tells her pic on the left shows a White House commode

Pic on the right is from a Trump overseas trip https://t.co/6opWty4kjd — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) August 8, 2022

Can it be true? That does seem to be Trump's distinctive printing style:

I 100% believe Trump flushed documents but will say this photo has an odd look to it. I could be way off but my lawyer senses tell me we need more evidence to support these photos being accurate. The words are too clear, the words are facing up, toilet is spotless, etc https://t.co/P2deN7eitN read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/toiletgate-lordy-there-are-photos-trumps