Democrats In Array As Historic Climate, Health, Tax Bill Passes

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 13:13 Hits: 10

Yesterday, Senate Democrats passed sweeping and historic legislation containing budget allocations to address climate change, health care and taxes. I'm beginning to think Chuck Schumer knows what he's doing! Via TPM:

The bill dedicates more than $300 billion to green energy incentives and climate spending, putting the U.S. on course to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. It also extends Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years, avoiding a coverage-loss calamity, and lets Medicare negotiate down some prescription drug prices.

Named the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the bill would also raise more than $700 billion through provisions including a 15 percent minimum corporate tax on businesses making $1 billion or more, beefing up IRS enforcement of tax evaders, and a tax on stock buybacks. It would reduce the deficit by more than $100 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

An earlier provision would have narrowed the carried interest tax loophole, which progressive groups and many Democrats have long sought to do away with entirely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) nixed that provision, part of a deal with Democratic leadership to win her support. The stock buyback tax was added to replace it.