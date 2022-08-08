Kansas GOP's Excuse For Abortion Vote Loss Will Blow Your Mind

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 14:17 Hits: 8

I was a sophomore in high school when the Denver Broncos found themselves being absolutely destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV. Joe Montana was masterful. It was the kind of game where one side was clearly just demolished, exhausted, and surrendering early. The final score of 55-10 looked like a blowout, but it didn’t even come close to reflecting how the blowout felt. I can still remember it decades later.

Fast forward to the Kansas special election on abortion rights. Imagine for yourselves that the Vote Yes coalition is at the end of an outright drubbing, and rather than acknowledge the fact that they lost, they decide to come up with some… unique explanations for their failure. When I say “unique,” I mean claims that make literally no sense at all; it would be as though John Elway refused to shake hands, contending that the only reason Montana prevailed was that his own team stopped understanding the plays overnight.

Yet, that is exactly what Kansas Republicans have decided to do, and they are working to sell that position hard. They didn’t lose. Some argue the loss was actually a win. Some are contending that the loss is because their own team didn’t understand what they were voting for, and became confused. Some are now contending that even more Republicans want a sequel and are prepared for another attempt at a constitutional amendment. Others are beginning to gear up for a fall fight against the Kansas State Supreme Court.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/kansas-gops-excuse-abortion-vote-loss-will