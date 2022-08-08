Chuck Grassley Claims He Wants To Lower Insulin Costs, But Voted Against It

Articles

Like most politicians, 88-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley plays this game where he pretends to be doing one thing while doing the complete opposite. And he expects his act to continue to work for him as it has for decades because the good people of Iowa trust this creep. Or they're just not paying attention.

“To know what people really think, pay attention to what they do, rather than what they say.” - René Descartes

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (IA) tweeted on Sunday during the debate over a component in the Inflation Reduction Act that would put a cap on the cost of insulin to $35. In the United States, insulin costs over $98 per unit, whereas the rest of the world it costs less than $10. The medication keeps many people alive. But when Grassley took to Twitter he said that he voted to support insulin and that it was Democrats who eliminated it from the bill. I voted 2 make insulin available 4 pennies on the dollar 2 uninsured & w high deductible plans but Dems blocked it — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 7, 2022 A video of the vote on C-SPAN, shows that Grassley voted no. read more

