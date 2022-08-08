Lindell's Craziest Conspiracy Yet: Rise Of The Machines

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022

During his Z-Pak CPAC speech, the My Pillow CEO ranted and raved about machines taking over the world.

"Over 54 countries have now been taken by the machines, or are getting taken by the machines," Lindell said.

"And you never get to go back. Venezuela, Australia, they are gone," he stated.

Huh? Oh, no. Australia has been canceled.

"You don't get to vote out the machines once they are there. Once they are there, you don't get your country back," Lindell squealed.

Lindell ranted that it's time now before the machines have taken over and we are all gone.

Has this fraudster been binging Westworld or Person of Interest and had a break from reality? Did he just watch Terminator 2 for the ninetieth time?

Lindell then claimed that if candidates like Kari Lake lose, it's because of the machine unless you "override the machines."

Even if a wingnut candidate wins, they still claim there's voter fraud. Their intention is to question every single election in this country that doesn't make them the winners.

This is the cult that runs the GOP.

Unhinged, uneducated, evangelical, and unreal.

Unfortunately, Lindell's tirade is not from a James Cameron movie.

It's the platform MAGA and Republicans have embraced and are running on.

