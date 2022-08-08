Gaetz: If GOP Wins Midterms, We Will Shut Down Government

Articles

During last week's CPAC white supremacy conference, D-minus average frat boy Rep. Matt Gaetz promised to shut down the government if Congress refuses to investigate all of QAnon's grievances and conspiracies.

Rep. Gaetz made believe Georgia's Klan mom is in charge of the House of Representatives.

"Marjorie* is already telling our caucus you gotta be ready to endure shut down," he said.

*(Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't even on any committees.)

Gaetz claimed establishment R's and D's will work against them. (Lawmakers that aren't in the MAGA cult.)

The Floridian laid out their list of demands.

"If you don't secure this border, unfairly because if we don't reinstate our heroes, our military who have been separated because of vaccine mandate."

"If we don't have an investigation of the origins of the coronavirus."

"If we don't have a committee investigating Hunter Biden and the compromise on the first family."

Gaetz continued ranting that if their demands aren't met, "We have to shut this government down!"

Rep. Greene replied, "Shut it down."

This is what's in store for this country if Americans vote for these traitorous, Christian nationalists in charge of Congress.

