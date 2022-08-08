Republicans Refuse To Talk To Any Mainstream Media

Articles

NPR is finally recognizing that the extremist MAGA cult candidates are refusing to engage with any form of media that asks real questions.

Danielle Kurtzleben wrote about difficulties speaking with Republicans on the campaign trail.

However, they are also a part of a trend of Republican candidates ignoring or actively avoiding legacy media — particularly national outlets. The phenomenon is impossible to quantify, but many Republican candidates are showing that they don't want – or need – to get their messages out via legacy media outlets. That can reduce the scrutiny they face while running for public office, hampering voters' ability to make informed choices. A large group of reporters was kept out of a rally this spring for Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

Here's a video of a former NRO and now CBS reporter, Robert Costas, being bullied and refused entry into Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's event in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The man abusing the reporter looked to be wearing a 1776 kind of hat.

