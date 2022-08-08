CPAC Announces: 'Ladies And Gentlemen, We Are All Domestic Terrorists'

Articles

Monday, 08 August 2022

The Conservative Political Action Conference was truly bizarre this year, and that's saying something considering it's always been outlandish, but this year was special. It seemed almost fitting that Hungary's authoritarian-leaning Prime Minister Viktor Orbán headlined the QPAC event in Dallas.

Another bizarro moment was when Brandon Straka from the 'Walk Away' campaign was featured in a fake jail cell, barefoot in an orange jumpsuit and red MAGA cap, sobbing while controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene consoled the Jan. 6 defendant as onlookers took photos, and one man prayed over them.

I sh*t you not:

Is there anything more Republican than Brandon Straka turning in his insurrectionist buddies to avoid jail time, then cosplaying their incarcerated versions for cash at CPAC? pic.twitter.com/BmJ6Y7XZJu — Smite⚡️ (@7Veritas4) August 6, 2022

Well, the whole thing got off to a weird start anyway when the QPAC announcer said over the mic, "Ladies and gentlemen, we are all domestic terrorists," and a few cheers could be heard in the background.

