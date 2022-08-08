The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife: 'He Was Gonna Blow My Brains Out'

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife: 'He Was Gonna Blow My Brains Out'

The Republican Accountability Project released a new ad that highlighted Herschel Walker's ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman.

The ad details Walker's violent threats made to her during their marriage.

After a narrator begins, the ad cuts to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman speaking candidly about the time her then-husband, currently the GOP nominee for US Senate from Georgia, threatened her with a loaded weapon.

“His eyes would become very evil. The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him. The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out,” Grossman said.

Herschel Walker has been playing possum when it comes to debating Senator Raphael Warnock.

Most of what he claims is gibberish.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/herschel-walkers-ex-wife-he-was-gonna-blow

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version