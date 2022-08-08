Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife: 'He Was Gonna Blow My Brains Out'

Articles

The Republican Accountability Project released a new ad that highlighted Herschel Walker's ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman.

The ad details Walker's violent threats made to her during their marriage.

After a narrator begins, the ad cuts to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman speaking candidly about the time her then-husband, currently the GOP nominee for US Senate from Georgia, threatened her with a loaded weapon.

NEW ad running in Georgia from Republican Accountability PAC.

This is the real Herschel Walker. pic.twitter.com/vErPuvOqNw — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 8, 2022

“His eyes would become very evil. The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him. The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out,” Grossman said.

Herschel Walker has been playing possum when it comes to debating Senator Raphael Warnock.

Most of what he claims is gibberish.



