Fetterman And Family Celebrate One Million Donors

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday that his U.S. Senate campaign has received one million individual donations, highlighting the progressive candidate's strong grassroots support.

Fetterman posted a video of himself and his family thanking his supporters for their contributions, which totaled a record-breaking $11 million in the second quarter of 2022 and which averaged less than $30 per donation.

ONE MILLION DONATIONS ????

An incredible milestone for our grassroots campaign

Thank you all so, so much ???????? pic.twitter.com/7KMeeGrPgO — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 5, 2022

"The total number of contributions is a major milestone that demonstrates Fetterman's unmatched and steady grassroots support across the commonwealth," said the campaign in a statement.

The campaign marked the milestone as it announced Fetterman will hold his first public event since he suffered a stroke in May, with a rally planned for next Friday, August 12.

