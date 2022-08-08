The 'Good Liars' Reveal CPAC Sold Tickets To People And Turned Them Away

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 20:27 Hits: 7

Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler from the political comedy duo the 'Good Liars' discussed their interactions with slavishly devoted Trump supporters at QPAC and their encounter with pillow salesman Mike Lindell.

The duo revealed that Trump supporters were shut out of the conservative event after paying for tickets. People were sold tickets; it was over capacity, so they turned them away after taking their money. That sounds about right for an event featuring the twice impeached one-term president.

One elderly gentleman they spoke with seemed sure that questions about the election were still in court. That poor punkin' seemed unaware that dozens upon dozens of courts had rejected the Big Lie. The man was even in denial after being confronted with Ivana Trump admitting that Joe Biden won the election. And he was confronted that Trump's former chief of staff said it, and Jason Miller said the election was fair. "No, it was" stolen, the man told Jason Selvig.

Selvig revealed that Mike Lindell once accused him of having a "family member that runs Dominion."

Unsurprisingly, one of the alleged humans at the conference sided with Russia over imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, and that just made me throw up a little bit in my mouth. She agreed with Donald J. Trump, the man that's never had to work for anything in his life, that Griner is "spoiled." Sure, Griner is spoiled, not Donald. I can't roll my eyes any harder.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/good-liars-reveal-cpac-sold-tickets-people