Giuliani Says He Can't Fly To Testify, So Prosecutors Offer Him A Bus Ticket

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani was scheduled to appear on Tuesday before a special grand jury, but he said that his physician had ordered him not to fly. Giuliana said that he is prepared to testify and even willing to appear virtually, but the D.A. has insisted he appear in person, according to Politico's Kyle Cheney.
Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten offered to buy Rudy a bus or train ticket so that Trump's former personal attorney could show up to testify before a Georgia special grand jury investigating 2020 election interference.
"We expect to see your client before the grand jury on August 9, 2022, here in Atlanta. We will provide alternate transportation including bus or train if your client maintains that he is unable to fly," Will Wooten wrote.
However:
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/giuliani-says-he-cant-fly-testify-so