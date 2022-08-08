Trump's Mar-a-Lago Raided By FBI, Ex-President Confirms

Articles

Former President Donald Trump confirmed to CNN that the FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump released a statement suggesting he is the most persecuted President of all time.

Trump declined to say why the FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago, but the former President said the raid was unannounced and "they even broke into my safe." "My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he said in a statement.

In his statement, Trump brought up Hillary Clinton in his factually incorrect statement because, of course, he did.

"Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable," Trump said in a statement after the raid.

