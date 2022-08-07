Trump Mocked Mercilessly For Claim That Ronny Jackson 'Loved Looking At My Body'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 18:37 Hits: 6

Trump got the treatment he deserved after singing the praise of his former quack doctor turned GOP Congressman during the wingnut-fest called CPAC this weekend. Here's Trump during one of the more cringe-worthy moments of this weekend's conference where he gave a rambling 108 minute long speech that was filled with them.

Former President Donald Trump said that former White House doctor Ronny Jackson loved looking at his body, while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

"He was the White House doctor. He was a great doctor. He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he's a congressman," Trump said while Jackson looked on from the audience.

"I said, 'which is the best if you had your choice?' and he sort of indicated doctor because he loved looking at my body. It was so strong and powerful."

Trump also claimed that Jackson told him that he was "the healthiest president that ever lived."