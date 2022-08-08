Medicare Fraudster Rick Scott Flubs Defense Of Extremist GOP Senate Candidates

Articles

Florida Republican Senator and medicare fraudster Rick Scott should never be allowed to give an interview without someone asking him why in the hell voters should have ever trusted him with a position of power in our government as well. Although he was given a pass on his own corrupt background, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan actually did a pretty good job of holding his feet to the fire when it comes to defending some of the whackaloons his party has running for the United States Senate this year.

As Florida Politics writer A.G. Ganarski wrote this morning, Scott "offered a less than enthusiastic defense of two Senate candidates in Georgia and Arizona while being grilled about the character flaws of GOP nominees." Brennan asked Scott about an interview he did in July, where he said“Let’s start electing people we would hire," and then pressed Scott about their Senate nominees in Georgia and Arizona.

