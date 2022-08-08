The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Congratulations Bibi!

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Congratulations Bibi!

The world's second most famous hippo, Bibi, gave birth to a baby brother or sister to the world's most famous hippo, Fiona, at the Cincinnati Zoo. Zookeepers are reporting that the mother and baby are doing well. Fiona was unavailable for comment.

As a bonus, here is a video of Bibi and her baby without all that gab gab. Please note that this video is part of a fundraiser the zoo is holding now, so if you wanted to give a birthday present to that precious, giant-sized potato, you can find it at the video's link:

[embed eid="51611" /]

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/congratulations-bibi

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version