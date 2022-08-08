Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 03:00 Hits: 7

The world's second most famous hippo, Bibi, gave birth to a baby brother or sister to the world's most famous hippo, Fiona, at the Cincinnati Zoo. Zookeepers are reporting that the mother and baby are doing well. Fiona was unavailable for comment.

As a bonus, here is a video of Bibi and her baby without all that gab gab. Please note that this video is part of a fundraiser the zoo is holding now, so if you wanted to give a birthday present to that precious, giant-sized potato, you can find it at the video's link:

[embed eid="51611" /]

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/congratulations-bibi