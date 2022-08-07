Democrat Responds To Abortion Ban: Let's Make Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Illegal

Articles

Sunday, 07 August 2022

We're pretty sure Indiana Rep. John L Bartlett's reaction to the state's abortion ban won't go down well with conservatives. Men aren't regulated. That's just for women, so he seeks to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs.

Via Business Insider:

State Representative John L. Bartlett, who represents Indiana House District 95, proposed an amendment to Indiana's abortion law to outlaw the sale, prescription, or distribution of erectile dysfunction drugs and other male sexual incompetence drugs.

If you're giggling at home over this, he is quite serious, and fair is fair, after all.

Bartlett said, "We're forcing young girls to be mothers but not forcing the men to be fathers."

"If, in fact, an unwanted pregnancy is an act of God, then impotence is an act of God," he continued. "I think the onus should be put on men for these pregnancies."

Republican Kelly McNamara responded, "I will measure my comments as I don't want to get in trouble, but please oppose this amendment."

Bartlett then said, "some may think this is a joke, but it takes two people for a pregnancy to come about, and to put all the onus on the woman, I just think it's unfair."

The amendment failed to pass. And it's always bizarre to me to see a Republican woman OK with regulating our bodies but not men's bodies. Bartlett had to know that it wouldn't pass, but he had a point to make.

