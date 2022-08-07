Oh Look, An Actual Thoughtful Discussion About The Jobs Report

Articles

Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough was astounded over the new job numbers.

"Our economy July job numbers have just come out. You talk about a resilient economy, man. It keeps rolling," he said.

"This is an incredible jobs number. The July jobs report is in and much stronger than expected," Willie Geist said.

"The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs last month. With the unemployment rate ticking down to 3.5%. That jobs number notably higher than what we've seen in recent months. Economists are expecting gains to slow this month and in months to come. Let's go right to NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle. By my count, this is about twice as many jobs as most analysts expected to be added in July."

"It sure is. For every analyst out there, this is a reminder that covid changes everything. The way we analyze things, the we we predict things," Ruhle said.

"This is a huge number. At this point, for private sector jobs, we're above pre-pandemic levels. Wages keep going up. And yes, inflation is eating into wages. But if you're trying to make the argument it's all doom and gloom out there and we're on a fast track to a recession, you can't.

