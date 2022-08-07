UPDATED: Senate Democrats Advance Sweeping Health Care And Climate Bill

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 14:43 Hits: 4

Much to the chagrin of Republicans who were hoping Manchin and Sinema would continue to aid and abet them, the Senate took a key vote Saturday to advance Democrats' health care and climate bill, with the first vote passing by a measure of 51-50, and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

What happens next

Following the procedural vote to proceed to the bill, there will be up to 20 hours of debate evenly divided between the two parties, though some of that time could be yielded back to speed up the process.

It’s not yet clear how much of the allotted debate time each side will use, but some Republicans are signaling they won’t try to use all of it. And Democrats are expected to yield back some of their time.

When asked if he plans to use a lot of debate time, which could delay final Senate passage of the bill, GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said, “Probably not.”

Another Republican senator, Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, said Saturday that he wouldn’t force the Senate clerks to read the full bill, as any senator could request under the rules. Johnson forced a reading of the American Rescue Plan legislation during the budget process last year, which delayed the vote on the bill.

