Nikki Haley Vows To Focus Presidential Campaign On 'Gender Pronouns'

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) hinted on Sunday that her run for president will focus on stripping rights from transgender people.

During an interview on Fox News, Haley was asked about her presidential ambitions.

"If there's a place for me, I look at the craziness in the world," she told host Mike Emmanuel. "I look at what's happening with this woke culture in our schools and wanting our kids to decide their gender. I look at the fact that we've got men playing women's sports. I look at the fact that we've got our military focused on gender pronouns classes."

"What I will tell you is we need to snap out of it," Haley remarked. "This is absolute craziness. We've got enemies trying to come after us and America has been naive, it's been weak and it's been asleep at the wheel."

She added: "I'm just saying sometimes it takes a woman."

Haley left the door open to a 2024 run.

"If there's a place for me, I've never lost a race, I'm not going to start now," she opined. "We'll see what happens and we'll go forward."

