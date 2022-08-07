Trump Lies About Great Jobs Report: 'You Have Not Good Job Numbers Now'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 15:26 Hits: 5

Former President Donald Trump left office with the worst jobs record since Herbert Hoover. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, just brought in a mind-blowing jobs report that is so good that even Fox News called it a "whopper." The unemployment rate is down to 3.5%, or at a staggering pre-pandemic level, and wages have increased.

There is nothing to be unhappy about in the jobs report if you care about this country. However, if you're a petty, petulant wannabe potentate like Trump, then everything is wrong with it.

While speaking for nearly two hours at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night, Trump said, "You have not good job numbers now." Then, he launched a rant to suggest that the numbers are fixed or rigged and that the unemployment rate is really double or triple the reported 3.5 percent.

With Trump, it was never America First. It was always Trump First, and he will never change. The former President should be happy that the people in this country are thriving, but he lacks the empathy gene. He can only think of himself, and the fact that he sustained a massive public narcissistic injury in 2020 when Joe Biden curb stomped the former reality show star on Election Day will never sit well with him. Let it go, Donald. Just let it go.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/trump-tries-speak-english-you-have-not