Sunday, 07 August 2022

When Meriem Gerasimenko sang the song by the Ukrainian group Okean Elzî she knew she was taking a risk. It's doubtful, however, that she ever imagined being sentenced to jail for singing a song. The owner of the bar got 30 days and another employee 15 for arranging the concert.

Belarus is another backwards terrorist state with deep ties to Russia, where political oppression is the norm. Okean Elzî, with their lead singer Sviatoslav Vakarchiuk, is the most popular band in Ukraine and well-known throughout that part of the world. Sort of Ukraine's version of Coldplay, who they're often compared to and Coldplay actually performed one of their songs last month in Poland.

Source: Libertea/Romania

A court in Belarus arrested for 15 days the singer Meriem Gerasimenko, who performed, on August 3, the song "Obijmi" by the Ukrainian group Okean Elzî, in Minsk, near the Banki-Bottle bar. The owner of the restaurant, Andrei Juk, was arrested for 30 days, reported NovaiaGazeta.eu, an online publication founded in exile by several journalists of the former investigative newspaper in Russia. read more

