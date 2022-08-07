Lindsey Graham: States Should Decide Some, Not All, Marriage Issues

Articles

Sunday, 07 August 2022

His party just welcomed Viktor Orban, the right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister who came out against "race mixing" to CPAC as a guest speaker, but South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham wants us to believe his party won't try to overturn interracial marriage once they're done criminalizing abortion, overturning same-sex marriage and turning the United States into a theocracy.

Here's Graham on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN responding to Dana Bash asking him if the 2015 Supreme Court decision on same-sex marriage should be overturned:

GRAHAM: No, I am saying that I don't think it's going to be overturned. BASH: Nor should it be? GRAHAM: Well, that'd be up the court. The reasoning, I think, could be attacked. But the point I'm trying to make is, I have been consistent. I think state should decide the issue of marriage and states should decide the issue of abortion. I have respect for South Carolina. South Carolina voters here I trust to define marriage and to deal with the issue of abortion, not nine people on the court. That's my view.

Bash then asked Graham whether he feels the same way about interracial marriage, and whether Loving vs. Virginia should be overturned as well.

