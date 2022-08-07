IN GOPer Says The Quiet Part Out Loud: 'Not Her Body, Not Her Choice'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022

On Friday, Indiana lawmakers approved a near-total ban on abortion, and one lawmaker in the state said the quiet part out loud.

"The body inside of the mom's body is not her body. Let me repeat that: The body inside of the mom's body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice," said Rep. John Jacob, who supported removing exceptions, including for rape.

"Trying to end all abortion is not forced birth, but rather it is trying to end murdering children," he said.

"Sir, I am not a murderer. And my sisters are not murderers, either," Democratic Rep. Renee Pack said.

Surprisingly, a Republican voted against it.

Via The Washington Post:

Sen. Mike Bohacek (R): Bohacek, who voted against the bill, could not finish his testimony as he spoke about his daughter, who has Down syndrome, and his concerns about protecting rape victims with disabilities. "If she loses her favorite stuffed animal, she's inconsolable," he said. "Imagine making her carry a child to term," he said before choking up and stepping away.

If it's not her body, then she should be able to remove it since it's intrusive and relies on the woman's body to carry it to term. And in the cases of rape and incest, the fetus is an unwanted guest. How do these people call themselves 'pro-life'? And yes, our bodies are our bodies, Mr. Man.

