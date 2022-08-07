Koala Attacks After Woman Just Wanted A Cuddle

Articles

Sunday, 07 August 2022

Though Koala attacks aren't that common, they will attack a person if they feel threatened or with their young. They're also highly territorial. And though the herbivores don't have sharp teeth they do have razor-sharp claws.

All of which amused a local enough to record and post the encounter to TikTok. The woman was most likely just trying to get the animal away from the busy Australian motorway. Luckily for her, she wasn't seriously injured.

Source: Daily Mail

A woman in Queensland has received a rude shock when the cute koala she tried to cuddle by the side of the road suddenly attacked her. The video, posted on TikTok on Thursday, has already received more than one million views. In the video captioned 'Talking to a drop bear gone wrong,' the person filming the scene can be heard saying: 'This b***h trying to talk a f***ing koala... it's about to f*** her day up, no doubt about it.' But as she moves closer, appearing to want to give the animal a cuddle, the koala becomes alarmed and lunges at the woman. As she tries to back away, the woman loses her balance and falls to the ground. The koala then begins to attack her while she is on the road. As the koala goes on the offensive, the person behind the camera is heard yelling out: 'Get em! Get em! Hahaha.'

Social media being what it is, some speculated that the woman was American.

