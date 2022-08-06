AZ Frauditeer Caught Using Govt. Resources To Campaign For Kari Lake

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 17:52 Hits: 8

The press release was sent to the media by Senate Republican spokeswoman Kim Quintero and was subsequently posted on the Senate GOP caucus’ official Twitter page, the Arizona Mirror reported Friday.

Hours later, in the face of intense criticism that the statement broke state law, the Senate retracted the statement and insisted it was “accidentally” distributed through the Senate instead of Fann’s campaign. How that happened is unclear, and neither Fann nor Senate Republican spokeswoman Kim Quintero responded to questions from the Arizona Mirror.

The press release, which bears the state seal of Arizona, states, among other things, "Kari Lake will take on current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has so far proven she is unfit to hold any kind of leadership role with her previous mismanagement of our elections.”

There was no complaint about Hobbs’ management of the GOP primary last week, though!

