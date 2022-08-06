President Biden Touts Excellent July Job Report

Articles

On Friday afternoon, President Biden discussed the excellent July jobs report the country received which doubled what most economists had predicted.

With the unemployment rate down to 3.5%, or at a staggering pre-pandemic level, Bloomberg says this matches a five decade low.

"Today there are more people working in America than before the pandemic began. In fact, there are more people working in America than at any point in American history," Biden said.

"What we are also seeing is something that just a few years ago, many experts said was literally impossible, the revitalization of American manufacturing. Since I took office, we’ve created 642,000 American manufacturing jobs in America. We’ve seen the biggest and fastest job recovery in American manufacturing history since the ’50s," POTUS remarked.

Biden also took aim at Trump.

"After watching my predecessor every single year increase the debt, the federal deficit every year for the four years that he was in office, I said no more,” he said.

"The deficit is down at a record of $1.7 trillion this year,” Biden said.

Republicans only care about federal deficits when a Democrat is in office as we know. Biden's remarks here are aimed at the beltway media more than anybody.

