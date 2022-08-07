Noted Virologist Lauren Boebert Suggests Monkeypox Is Made Up By Dems To Win Midterms

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 00:00 Hits: 8

The gun-toting controversial Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert continued her fight on the side of infectious diseases by suggesting that Democrats made up monkeypox to win in the midterm elections. Yeah, she went there. If there is one thing we learned since the pandemic hit, the last people you want advice about public health measures are Republicans. They are now pro-disease.

"We know exactly what causes this monkeypox," she said on BlazeTV's The News & Why it Matters as she and host Sara Gonzales chuckled, "and they're not doing anything, no actually, you're a bigot if you talk about it."

"They're not canceling exactly where the outbreaks are taking place," then listed some places that had to be shut down, like churches and restaurants, during the COVID pandemic.

"And I think it's interesting, we have midterm elections coming up, and suddenly there's a new health emergency from the federal government," she said out loud. "President Ronald Reagan – I'm not looking for zombie Reagan to come and save America – but he really did say it best."

"He said the most dangerous words are 'I'm from the federal government, and I'm here to help," 'she continued.

Someone needs to let her know that she is part of the government that she despises so much. Also, she needs to quit trying to make this a gay disease. The othering of groups of Americans is truly a Republican tradition.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/noted-virologist-lauren-boebert-suggests