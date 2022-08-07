Not Just TFG: 2024 GOP 'Hopefuls' Want To Rip Out Civil Service, Too

Articles

Sunday, 07 August 2022

Multiple potential candidates for the GOP's 2024 presidential primary race support former President Donald Trump's plot to make it easier to purge civil servants deemed disloyal to their prospective administrations, Axiosrevealed Wednesday.

"These impartial civil servants... deserve protection from political interference from a president who would place preserving his power above following the law."

Noah Bookbinder, president and CEO of the government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), responded with alarm to the new reporting.

"It is distressing that leading contenders from one of our major political parties—not just Donald Trump—are reportedly committed to undercutting nonpolitical government employees, another step to significantly weaken our system of checks and balances," he said.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) confirmed they "support using a measure like Schedule F to reform the federal bureaucracy," according to Axios' Alayna Treene.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis along with Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) "wouldn't speak to Schedule F specifically, but they showed openness to the approach," Treene noted.

