Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 09:01 Hits: 11

A deal on the table in Congress would help deliver on a long-time promise: to make prescription drugs more affordable. It includes a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare patients.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2022/08/06/1115939997/drug-prices-faq