Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 12:11 Hits: 8

Indiana has become the first state to pass new new abortion ban after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in late June.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/06/1116135408/indiana-becomes-the-first-state-to-approve-an-abortion-ban-post-roe