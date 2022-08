Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 12:11 Hits: 7

NPR's Scott Simon talks with U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., about his trip to Taiwan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other foreign policy issues.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/06/1116135443/pelosis-taiwan-trip-had-major-significance-and-potential-consequences